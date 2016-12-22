Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Nano Technology News  


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NANO TECH
Going green with nanotechnology
 by Staff Writers
 Wurzburg, Germany (SPX) Dec 22, 2016


File image.

Nanotechnology offers many chances to benefit the environment and health. It can be applied to save raw materials and energy, develop enhanced solar cells and more efficient rechargeable batteries and replace harmful substances with eco-compatible solutions.

"Nanotechnology is a seminal technology. The UMWELTnanoTECH project association has delivered excellent results. Even the smallest achievements can make a huge contribution to protecting the environment. We must treat the opportunities this future technology offers with responsibility; its eco-compatible use has top priority," said the Bavarian Minister of the Environment, Ulrike Scharf, in Erlangen on 23 November 2016 where the results were presented at the international congress "Next Generation Solar Energy Meets Nanotechnology".

For three years, the Bavarian State Ministry for the Environment and Consumer Protection had financed the association consisting of ten individual projects with around three million euros.

Three Wurzburg projects
 Three of the ten projects were located in Wurzburg. Professor Vladimir Dyakonov from the Department of Physics headed the project for environmentally compatible, highly efficient organic solar cells; he was also the spokesman of the "Organic Photovoltaics" section. Anke Kruger, Professor of Chemistry, was in charge of the project on ultra-fast electrical stores based on nano-diamond composites.

Responsibility for the third project rested with Professor Gerhard Sextl, Head of the Fraunhofer Institute for Silicate Research titled "Hybrid capacitors for smart grids and regenerative energy technologies". Sextl, who holds the Chair for Chemical Technology of Material Synthesis at the Julius-Maximilians-Universitat (JMU) Wurzburg, was also the spokesman of the "Energy storage" section.

Below are the three projects from Wurzburg and their results.

Eco-friendly inks for organic solar cells
 Organic solar cells have become quite efficient, converting about eleven percent of the solar energy received into electricity.

What is more, they are relatively easy to manufacture using ink-jet printing processes where organic nanoparticles are deposited on non-elastic or flexible carrier materials with the help of solvents. This enables new applications in architecture, for example integrating solar cells in window facades or cladding concave surfaces.

There is, however, a catch to it: So far, most ink-jet printing processes have been based on toxic solvents such as dichlorobenzene. These substances are harmful for humans and the environment and require extensive and costly standards of safety.

The Professors Vladimir Dyakonov and Christoph Brabec (University of Erlangen-Nuremberg) have managed to use nanomaterials to develop ecologically compatible photovoltaic inks based on water or alcohol with equal efficiency. Moreover, the research team has developed new simulation processes: "They allow us to predict which combinations of solvents and materials are suitable for the eco-friendly production of organic solar cells," Dyakonov explains.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 University of Wurzburg
 Nano Technology News From SpaceMart.com
Computer Chip Architecture, Technology and Manufacture





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
NANO TECH
Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared
 Durham NC (SPX) Dec 16, 2016
 Duke University researchers believe they have overcome a longstanding hurdle to producing cheaper, more robust ways to print and image across a range of colors extending into the infrared. As any mantis shrimp will tell you, there are a wide range of "colors" along the electromagnetic spectrum that humans cannot see but which provide a wealth of information. Sensors that extend into the in ... read more

NANO TECH
Experts 'highly confident' MH370 not in search zone

 Germany receives first tactical A400M transport from Airbus

 US military grounds Osprey planes in Japan after crash

 Final sweep for MH370 sea search
NANO TECH
Chinese missile giant seeks 20% of a satellite market

 China-made satellites in high demand

 Space exploration plans unveiled

 China launches 4th data relay satellite
NANO TECH
Raytheon to modernize cryptographic materials for U.S. Air Force

 The Link Between Cybersecurity and Information Assurance

 Facebook lets users click to report fake news

 White House points to Putin over election hack
NANO TECH
Lunar sonic booms

 India Inc joins hands to bid for moon mission

 TeamIndus signs contract with ISRO for lunar mission

 Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin stable after South Pole health scare
NANO TECH
Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared

 New aspect of atom mimicry for nanotechnology applications

 ANU demonstrates 'ghost imaging' with atoms

 Supersonic spray yields new nanomaterial for bendable, wearable electronics
NANO TECH
MBDA completes Enforcer tests

 Lithuania buys Saab's RBS 70 simulators

 U.S. State Dept. approves M1A2 tank recapitalization for Kuwait

 Saab introduces mobile training app for soldiers
NANO TECH
Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared

 New aspect of atom mimicry for nanotechnology applications

 ANU demonstrates 'ghost imaging' with atoms

 Supersonic spray yields new nanomaterial for bendable, wearable electronics
NANO TECH
NIST device for detecting subatomic-scale motion may aid robotics, homeland security

 Zuckerberg builds software butler for his home

 Artificial intelligence creeps into daily life

 A skillful rescue robot with remote-control function



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.