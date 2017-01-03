Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Nano Technology News  


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NANO TECH
Nanoscale 'conversations' create complex, multi-layered structures
 by Staff Writers
 Upton NY (SPX) Jan 03, 2017


The added color in this scanning electron microscope (SEM) image showcases the discrete, self-assembled layers within these novel nanostructures. The pale blue bars are each roughly 4,000 times thinner than a single human hair. Image courtesy Brookhaven National Laboratory. For a larger version of this image please go here.

Building nanomaterials with features spanning just billionths of a meter requires extraordinary precision. Scaling up that construction while increasing complexity presents a significant hurdle to the widespread use of such nano-engineered materials.

Now, scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Brookhaven National Laboratory have developed a way to efficiently create scalable, multilayer, multi-patterned nanoscale structures with unprecedented complexity.

The Brookhaven team exploited self-assembly, where materials spontaneous snap together to form the desired structure. But they introduced a significant leap in material intelligence, because each self-assembled layer now guides the configuration of additional layers.

The results, published in the journal Nature Communications, offer a new paradigm for nanoscale self-assembly, potentially advancing nanotechnology used for medicine, energy generation, and other applications.

"There's something amazing and rewarding about creating structures no one has ever seen before," said study coauthor Kevin Yager, a scientist at Brookhaven Lab's Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN). "We're calling this responsive layering-like building a tower, but where each brick is intelligent and contains instructions for subsequent bricks."

The technique was pioneered entirely at the CFN, a DOE Office of Science User Facility.

"The trick was chemically 'sealing' each layer to make it robust enough that the additional layers don't disrupt it," said lead author Atikur Rahman, a Brookhaven Lab postdoc during the study and now an assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune. "This granted us unprecedented control. We can now stack any sequence of self-organized layers to create increasingly intricate 3D structures."

Guiding nanoscale conversations
 Other nano-fabrication methods-such as lithography-can create precise nano-structures, but the spontaneous ordering of self-assembly makes it faster and easier. Further, responsive layering pushes that efficiency in new directions, enabling, for example, structures with internal channels or pockets that would be exceedingly difficult to make by any other means.

"Self-assembly is inexpensive and scalable because it's driven by intrinsic interactions," said study coauthor and CFN scientist Gregory Doerk. "We avoid the complex tools that are traditionally used to carve precise nano-structures."

The CFN collaboration used thin films of block copolymers (BCP)-chains of two distinct molecules linked together. Through well-established techniques, the scientists spread BCP films across a substrate, applied heat, and watched the material self-assemble into a prescribed configuration. Imagine spreading LEGOs over a baking sheet, sticking it in the oven, and then seeing it emerge with each piece elegantly snapped together in perfect order.

However, these materials are conventionally two-dimensional, and simply stacking them would yield a disordered mess. So the Brookhaven Lab scientists developed a way to have self-assembled layers discretely "talk" to one another.

The team infused each layer with a vapor of inorganic molecules to seal the structure-a bit like applying nanoscale shellac to preserve a just-assembled puzzle.

"We tuned the vapor infiltration step so that each layer's structure exhibits controlled surface contours," Rahman said. "Subsequent layers then feel and respond to this subtle topography."

Coauthor Pawel Majewski added, "Essentially, we open up a 'conversation' between layers. The surface patterns drive a kind of topographic crosstalk, and each layer acts as a template for the next one."

Exotic configurations
 As often occurs in fundamental research, this crosstalk was an unexpected phenomenon.

"We were amazed when we first saw templated ordering from one layer to the next, Rahman said. "We knew immediately that we had to exhaustively test all the possible combinations of film layers and explore the technique's potential."

The collaboration demonstrated the formation of a broad range of nano-structures-including many configurations never before observed. Some contained hollow chambers, round pegs, rods, and winding shapes.

"This was really a Herculean effort on the part of Atikur," Yager said. "The multi-layer samples covered a staggering range of combinations."

Mapping never-before-seen structures
 The scientists used scanning electron microscopy (SEM) to probe the nanoscale features, getting cross-sectional details of the emergent structures. A focused electron beam bombarded the sample, bouncing off surface features before being detected to enable reconstruction of an image depicting the exact configuration.

They complemented this with x-ray scattering at Brookhaven's National Synchrotron Light Source II-another DOE Office of Science User Facility. The penetrative scattering technique allowed the researchers to probe the internal structure.

"CFN brings together a unique concentration of skills, interests, and technology," said CFN Director and coauthor Charles Black. "In one facility, we have people interested in creating, converting, and measuring structures-that's how we can have these kinds of unanticipated and highly collaborative breakthroughs."

This fundamental breakthrough substantially broadens the diversity and complexity of structures that can be made with self-assembly, and correspondingly broadens the range of potential applications. For example, intricate three-dimensional nanostructures could yield transformative improvements in nano-porous membranes for water purification, bio-sensing, or catalysis.

Research Report: "Non-native Three-dimensional Block Copolymer Morphologies"


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Brookhaven National Laboratory
 Nano Technology News From SpaceMart.com
Computer Chip Architecture, Technology and Manufacture





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
NANO TECH
Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared
 Durham NC (SPX) Dec 16, 2016
 Duke University researchers believe they have overcome a longstanding hurdle to producing cheaper, more robust ways to print and image across a range of colors extending into the infrared. As any mantis shrimp will tell you, there are a wide range of "colors" along the electromagnetic spectrum that humans cannot see but which provide a wealth of information. Sensors that extend into the in ... read more

NANO TECH
Lockheed Martin to deliver targeting systems for Cobra helicopters

 Preparing for air traffic control via satellite

 Act of terror 'not at forefront' of plane crash probe: Kremlin

 NASA's Magnetic Materials Lab Moves Evolution of Energy Conversion Forward
NANO TECH
Chinese missile giant seeks 20% of a satellite market

 China-made satellites in high demand

 Space exploration plans unveiled

 China launches 4th data relay satellite
NANO TECH
Thai junta chief hits back at web censorship critics

 China rights website founder held over 'state secrets': Amnesty

 Britain's ministry of defence loses hundreds of laptops

 Egypt blocks encrypted messaging app: company
NANO TECH
Lunar sonic booms

 India Inc joins hands to bid for moon mission

 TeamIndus signs contract with ISRO for lunar mission

 Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin stable after South Pole health scare
NANO TECH
Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared

 New aspect of atom mimicry for nanotechnology applications

 ANU demonstrates 'ghost imaging' with atoms

 Supersonic spray yields new nanomaterial for bendable, wearable electronics
NANO TECH
Raytheon offers InSITE for U.S. Army training program

 BAE Systems to provide active protection for Dutch CV90 vehicles

 Orbital ATK completes Zombie Pathfinder target test for U.S. Army

 U.K. MOD awards competitive Challenger 2 life extension contracts
NANO TECH
Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared

 New aspect of atom mimicry for nanotechnology applications

 ANU demonstrates 'ghost imaging' with atoms

 Supersonic spray yields new nanomaterial for bendable, wearable electronics
NANO TECH
Marriage and more with robots: science fiction or new reality?

 Mimicking biological movements with soft robots

 NIST device for detecting subatomic-scale motion may aid robotics, homeland security

 A hardware-based approach for real world collaborative multi-robots



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.